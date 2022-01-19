Tulsa-to-Tampa passengers able to fly on Airbus A220 via Breeze Airways starting May 5

Breeze Airways will debut its Airbus A220 aircraft on 17 existing routes, including Tulsa to Tampa, Florida, starting May 5.

By the end of the year, Breeze is scheduled to put into service 15 A220-300s, which will be used primarily for longer-haul flights, including transcontinental service.

The Salt Lake City, Utah-based carrier, which began service in May 2021 with an all-Embraer fleet, has agreed to purchase 80 A220-300s, with one aircraft scheduled to be delivered each month for the next 6½ years.

Breeze’s A220-300 aircraft will feature a dynamic seating plan that can be customized for seasonality or by route. The A220s will have between 10 and 45 extra-legroom seats and 80 standard legroom seats, all in a two-by-three configuration.

The aircraft also will be outfitted with between 12 and 36 first-class seats in a two-by-two configuration, featuring 39 inches of seat pitch, 20.5 inches of seat width and special features such as a footrest for added comfort. All seats are fitted with in-seat power and USB ports.

The twin-engine A220 first flew in 2013 and was first flown by Swiss International Airlines in 2016. Other primary carriers that use the plane include Delta and Air Canada.