Tulsa to host 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships this summer

The 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships is coming to Tulsa for five days in June.

More than 1,600 of the nation's top acrobatic, rhythmic, trampoline and tumbling gymnasts are expected at the competition June 20-24 at the BOK Center and Cox Business Center.

The annual event determines national champions across the developmental and elite levels for each represented discipline while also attracting Olympians and world medalists.

"The USA Gymnastics Championships mark the culmination of the domestic season for three separate disciplines, creating a high-energy environment featuring some of the best gymnasts in the world," Stefanie Korepin, USA Gymnastics chief programs officer, said in a statement.

"Tulsa previously hosted the 2000 U.S. Classic, and we’re excited to return with an event of this caliber and scope. We know our athletes and fans will be welcomed warmly."

U.S. Junior and Senior National Teams for each discipline will be named following the conclusion of competition, and performances will inform selection for international assignments, including fall World Championships.

"From the bustling downtown, the incredible food choices, the ease of access to all of our competitors all across the country and the great support of our USA Gymnastics clubs in and around the Tulsa area, especially Aim High Academy, (Tulsa) was a clear choice for myself and our selection committee ..." Scott Cole, director of event operations for USA Gymnastics, said at a news conference Monday.

He noted that the University of Oklahoma men's gymnastics team has won 12 NCAA titles, and the OU women's gymnastics team has won five of the past eight NCAA crowns.

"Oklahoma has a rich history of gymnastics," Cole said. "So, this is an incredible opportunity to showcase good things in gymnastics right here in Tulsa, Oklahoma."

Cassia Carr is deputy mayor of Tulsa.

"For five days, Tulsa will host 2,200 event attendees that will have an estimated $3,361,321 impact on our city’s economy," she said in a statement. "This is certainly something to celebrate as we gear up to welcome these world-class athletes to Tulsa in June."

The USA Gymnastics Championships were first held as a combined national championship event in 2014.

"The 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships are going to be an incredible five days for Tulsa," Renee McKenney, senior vice president of the Tulsa Regional Chamber of president of Tulsa Regional Tourism. "With an estimated 4,133 hotel rooms that will be booked for this five-day event, downtown Tulsa is going to be full of visitors — many in town for their first time.

"We can’t wait to host these talented gymnasts and their families and friends to Tulsa this summer."