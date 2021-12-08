Tulsa-to-Austin nonstop flight starts April 25 through Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines on Wednesday announced daily nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport (TUL) to Austin, Texas (AUS) starting April 25.
The new service will be operated year-round on a Boeing 737 aircraft. Austin will be Southwest’s seventh nonstop served destination from Tulsa, joining Dallas-Love Field, Denver, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Phoenix and St. Louis.
"Austin continues to be one of the most popular destinations for both leisure and business travel to and from Tulsa and we are excited to welcome Southwest’s nonstop service this coming April," Andrew Pierini, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at TUL, said in a statement. "Tulsans now have another great option connecting two of the top music cities in the United States, and we are thankful to Southwest for their continued investment in Tulsa."
Southwest joins American Airlines and Allegiant Air as the third carrier to serve the Tulsa-to-Austin market, with the previous two airlines launching service in November 2021.
The flights will leave Austin Bergstrom International Airport at 11:45 a.m. and arrive at TUL at 1:10 p.m. The flights will depart Tulsa at 1:35 p.m. and land in Austin at 3:20 p.m.
Featured