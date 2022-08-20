Tulsa technology made over-the-counter hearing aids possible

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids this week, responding to technology that was pioneered in Tulsa.

“It’s really our patented technology and hearing aid designs that made this possible at all,” said Paul Jackson, co-owner of Tulsa-based Clear-tone.

Hearing aids used to be custom-molded for an individual’s ear, making over-the-counter sales impractical.

“Ear canals are very, very similar to fingerprints in that they’re unique,” Jackson explained. “Nobody’s is the same.”

To simplify the fitting process, Clear-tone developed a modular design with interchangeable components that can go deeper or shallower into the ear canal. The company has received more than 50 patents on the technology since the early 2000s, Jackson said.

“If we still had to shoot an impression and make a custom device for each individual ear,” he said, “you’re not having the conversation of, ‘Oh, maybe we can do these over-the-counter where somebody can just buy a hearing aid without an office visit.’”

Under new FDA rules approved earlier this week, people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids online and in retail stores without a doctor’s prescription. Theoretically, it would have been possible nearly two decades ago with Clear-tone’s technology, but the FDA took time to develop safety guidelines, Jackson said.

“The last thing we want is somebody to buy hearing aids that are too loud and damages their hearing or goes in too deep and causes pain or discomfort,” he said. “On the other hand, we don’t want hearing aids that are too soft or fit too loose where they are falling out. When you’re talking about an area as small as the ear canal, you’re talking about the differences of fractions of a millimeter.”

Only 1 in 5 people who need hearing aids actually have them, experts say. In many cases, people procrastinate because they seem to hear fine “most of the time,” Jackson said.

“Mild to moderate hearing loss is tricky because it’s often ignored until it becomes much more severe,” he said. “But delaying that help has been linked to a myriad of other long-term health concerns, including increased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s.”

Over-the-counter sales could reduce costs by 50% or more and draw millions of new customers to the hearing aid industry, he said.

“We at Clear-tone have been preparing for this for a long time,” he said.

Featured video: Track these warning signs in your mid-30s to fight Alzheimer’s