Tulsa Tech to provide free back-to-school haircuts Sunday at Peoria campus

Tulsa Tech barber students, alumni and partners will provide free back-to-school haircuts and styling for school-age children on Sunday.

The service will be available from noon to 3 p.m. at Tulsa Tech's Peoria campus at 3850 N. Peoria Ave. No appointments are necessary and walk-ins will be welcome on a first-come, first-served basis until about 2:30 p.m.

The event will take place in the cosmetology salon and barber shop near the back of campus. Guests may enter through the main entrance and be escorted to the salon.