Tulsa Tech students claim top honors in statewide contest

Three Tulsa Tech TV Production students took top honors in a recent statewide work-based learning contest, earning their SkillsUSA chapter a total of $1,500.

The Oklahoma State Department of CareerTech’s competition challenged students to create videos and showcase how their learning is preparing them for college and career.

"We highlighted four classmates in the second year of the program," Aiden Powell, a Bixby High School senior, said in a statement. "These videos showed all we have learned here at Tulsa Tech and how that will help us in our career."

In all, students in the two-year program worked together to plan, shoot and edit each video. The TV Production program at the Riverside Campus gives students training in all aspects of the production process. Students explore camera operations both in the field and in-studio, as well as editing in a professional setting. The program’s highlight is a show that airs six episodes on-campus during the second semester.

SkillsUSA is one of seven Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSO) Tulsa Tech students can participate in while getting training. These CTSO’s allow students to network and develop leadership skills among peers interested in the same fields.

Through the SkillsUSA chapter, students also took part in community service projects to live one of Tulsa Tech’s core values: service and stewardship. Each class collected nearly 100 coats for Travis Myer’s Coats for Kids initiative. The students also are taking half of the money won and donating it to a charity.

