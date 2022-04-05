 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa Tech partners with Film Education Institute of Oklahoma to produce workshop

  • Updated
Tulsa Tech has several campus locations in the greater Tulsa area.

The Film Education Institute of Oklahoma (FEIO) and Tulsa Tech have announced a partnership to produce an educational film workshop in Tulsa.

Tulsa Tech will host the workshop June 13-16 at its Riverside Campus. Persons may enroll at enroll.tulsatech.edu under FILM-3336 or by calling the Enrollment Center at 918-828-5000.

"The FEIO is so excited to bring this workshop program to the east side of the state with our wonderful partners at Tulsa Tech," Trevor Rogers, executive director of the FEIO, said in a statement.

"Tulsa Tech is a giant in the tech center world and the perfect co-sponsor for this event. This workshop will boost the Tulsa filmmaking community, and we couldn't be more eager to welcome these new filmmakers to our state's ever-growing workforce."

