Tulsa Tech Hall of Fame inducts a new member posthumously

Former campus director and CareerTech pioneer Alfred "Al" Gibbs has been posthumously inducted into the Tulsa Tech Hall of Fame.

Tulsa Tech’s Superintendent and CEO Steve Tiger made the announcement this month. Gibbs died in 1987.

"Gibbs championed career and technical education, making the training we now provide a reality for the Tulsa area," Tiger said in a statement. "His passion for education, career training and visionary leadership make him a perfect choice to be recommended and recognized as a member of the Tulsa Tech Hall of Fame."

Gibbs was instrumental in recruiting the first 321 students to the new Tulsa Vo-Tech in 1965. He would become the first director of the Memorial campus when Tulsa Tech became an independent school district in 1973.

An innovative educator and administrator, Gibbs was a tireless advocate for expanded student opportunities, Tiger said.

