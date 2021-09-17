Tulsa 'Small Business Crawl' to entice shoppers Saturday with $6,000 in discounts at local merchants

A shopping extravaganza awaits Tulsans Saturday.

The local organization TulsaGo is sponsoring a Small Business Crawl that will give — for a small fee — patrons access to $6,000 worth of discounts at more than 150 participating businesses and pop-up shops in the Tulsa area.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"The crawl is a way to show our hands-on support for small local businesses," said Erik-Michael Collins, who started TulsaGo about two years ago. "It capitalizes on the reason we built the website, to showcase small local businesses. You can kind of think of this as a bar crawl but for small local businesses."

Persons may buy $10 Small Business Crawl passes at www.tulsacrawl.com and pick them up from 9 a.m. to noon at The Half Acre, 3324 E. 31st St. (Unit F).

The pass entitles shoppers to all kinds of special offers.

For example, Eerie Abbey Ales is offering 20% off the first glass of beer. Elote Cafe has $2 chicken or veggie puffy tacos (limit two per customer), and Ida Red General Store will give patrons $9.18 off their entire purchase in honor of 918 Day.