Tulsa 'Small Business Crawl' to entice shoppers Saturday with $6,000 in discounts at local merchants

A shopping extravaganza awaits Tulsans Saturday.
The local organization TulsaGo is sponsoring a Small Business Crawl that will give — for a small fee — patrons access to $6,000 worth of discounts at more than 150 participating businesses and pop-up shops in the Tulsa area.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"The crawl is a way to show our hands-on support for small local businesses," said Erik-Michael Collins, who started TulsaGo about two years ago. "It capitalizes on the reason we built the website, to showcase small local businesses. You can kind of think of this as a bar crawl but for small local businesses."
Persons may buy $10 Small Business Crawl passes at www.tulsacrawl.com and pick them up from 9 a.m. to noon at The Half Acre, 3324 E. 31st St. (Unit F).
The pass entitles shoppers to all kinds of special offers.
For example, Eerie Abbey Ales is offering 20% off the first glass of beer. Elote Cafe has $2 chicken or veggie puffy tacos (limit two per customer), and Ida Red General Store will give patrons $9.18 off their entire purchase in honor of 918 Day.
"The businesses are incredibly excited about this," Collins said. "Sometimes, everything happens for a reason. We started talking about this in 2018 when we initially sat down and started crafting the TulsaGo brand. Then, of course, Covid hit.
"We were like, `we have to get this on the calendar.'"
Collins grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and Oklahoma State University. Right after college, he became an IT project manager for a Tulsa software development company.
"About five years into that, I realized that I wanted to do something a little bit different," said Collins, who left his IT job and began crafting the framework for TulsaGo. "We're still fairly new. This is only our second event. But we're hoping that starting in 2022, we're going to add a bunch of new stuff to the slate of what we're going to offer."