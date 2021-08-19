Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority to hire nonprofit to examine port's tariff structure

Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it supports economic activity across a 12-state region, supporting 55,000 jobs. In addition to providing a tariff review, the IAMPE report would include recommendations for the creation of new regulations on how the tariff rates would be applied and adjusted."

"Before we can ascertain whether we are in the right ballpark, we feel like we need to have a consultant to analyze our region and rates and how they compare with other areas of the country…" Yarbrough said.

At the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, which supports more than 70 companies and 3,000 employees, more than 87 million tons of cargo have been shipped since its completion in 1971.

"We've had a flat base line tollage and wharfage of 26 cents a ton since the 1970s," Grisham said. "Part of that issue is that you're tied to the leases, so the board is obligated to those rates in a lease. And for 40- to 50-year term, you can't negotiate that very well."