Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority to hire nonprofit to examine port's tariff structure

The City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority on Thursday agreed to hire a nonprofit organization to examine the Tulsa Port of Catoosa's tariff rate structure.
The port plans to contract with the International Association of Maritime and Port Executives for up to $15,000 to review port operations and make recommendations for new tariff rates based on current industry standards for waterborne and other port service charges.
Port staff has determined that the current rate structure in the terminal leases is antiquated and doesn't provide enough operating revenues to justify future waterway infrastructure improvements.
"Most of our waterborne freight rates, in fact all of them, are established in our leases, and it doesn't allow for a published tariff rate or an opportunity to adjust that tariff rate over time because the leases set the rates and not the tariff," Port Director David Yarbrough said at the authority meeting.
"One of the things that (Deputy Port Director) Dan (Grisham) has learned is that that is not standard in our industry and that we should have an established tariff rate on our website that shows waterborne freight rates."
The Tulsa Port of Catoosa sits at the head of 445-mile McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System, which contains 18 locks and dams and runs from the port to the Mississippi River.
Operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it supports economic activity across a 12-state region, supporting 55,000 jobs. In addition to providing a tariff review, the IAMPE report would include recommendations for the creation of new regulations on how the tariff rates would be applied and adjusted."
"Before we can ascertain whether we are in the right ballpark, we feel like we need to have a consultant to analyze our region and rates and how they compare with other areas of the country…" Yarbrough said.
At the Tulsa Port of Catoosa, which supports more than 70 companies and 3,000 employees, more than 87 million tons of cargo have been shipped since its completion in 1971.
"We've had a flat base line tollage and wharfage of 26 cents a ton since the 1970s," Grisham said. "Part of that issue is that you're tied to the leases, so the board is obligated to those rates in a lease. And for 40- to 50-year term, you can't negotiate that very well."