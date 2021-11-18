Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority approves Sofidel's funding agreement for Inola Rail Project

A payment schedule was approved Thursday for a manufacturer that is providing $1.5 million in matching funds toward a rail project at the Tulsa Port of Inola.

The Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority OK'd the funding agreement progression for tissue maker Sofidel, which in 2018 purchased 240 acres at the Inola River-Rail Site to build a $360 million facility that encompasses about 1.8 million square feet.

Sofidel's financial contribution supports a $6.1 million, U.S. Department of Transportation Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant awarded to the Port Authority, said Andrew Ralston, who heads economic development for Tulsa Ports (Catoosa and Inola).

Estimated to cost $12.1 million, the Inola Rail Project will encompass more than 6.5 miles of new and upgraded railroad track. It includes the building and development of a 3-mile rail spur connecting Sofidel the the freight mainline railway.

Construction on the project is scheduled to being in the second quarter of 2022 and be completed in nine to 15 months, Ralston said. The agreement stipulates that Sofidel is to make six payments of $250,000 each.

In 2019, PSO entrusted the Tulsa Port with the future development of the Inola industrial site through a land transfer of about 2,000 acres.