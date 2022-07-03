Tulsa Riverside Airport to formulate long-range vision in master plan

Folks who don’t know much about Tulsa’s secondary airport have begun receiving an education.

The first of three meetings was held this past week to generate master plan input for Tulsa Riverside Airport (location code RVS), which has more takeoffs and landings than any other airport in the state. With close to 187,000 such operations, it was the 53rd busiest airport in the United States in 2021.

“Our master plan is kind of our outlook of what we want to do over the next 30 years,” said Austin Wheeler, airport manager at RVS. “We have to submit a five-year capital improvements plan for what near-term the projects we’re looking at. For projects to get on that plan, we have to pull them out of this master plan.

“It’s kind of the overarching framework of what we want to do.”

The initial public meeting was held Thursday at the Tulsa Tech Riverside Campus, which also will host the one Sept. 1. The third meeting hasn’t been scheduled.

The RVS master plan last was updated in 2006. The airport will be laying out its vision for generational improvements and gathering input from airport users and the surrounding community on what should be included in the outline.

Owned by the City of Tulsa and operated by Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust (TAIT), the airport opened in 1958 and is located in south Tulsa, adjacent to the Arkansas River (east) and city of Jenks (south).

RVS serves as a general aviation reliever facility to Tulsa International Airport, providing an alternative for civilian aviation users, such as flight training students, corporate travelers and recreational pilots.

RVS employs 350 people and generates a $95 million direct economic impact for the region. It also is home more than 200 hangars and six flight schools that attract students from around the world.

“We have an airport system specific to Tulsa,” Wheeler said. “But we also need to look at the region of northeastern Oklahoma and the needs of airport users that we at Riverside could provide for, if possible. We also take into consideration our neighbors so we can best be in harmony with each other.”

RVS has $5.8 million allocated for a taxiway project and wash rack in fiscal years 2022-23, Wheeler said. Over the next five years, $11 million has been budgeted for 14 capital improvement projects, he said.

Neither Tulsa International Airport nor RVS receive funding from cities of Tulsa or Jenks. Revenues generated at the airports are only used for airport expenses and capital improvement program projects.

“Aircraft are getting more fuel-efficient and noise efficient,” Wheeler said of the future of aviation at RVS. “They are running quieter. Engine technology is improving, enabling us to fly larger planes in more populated spaces and not have the nuisance that we used to have. Those are things we will be taking into account.

“That paired with our training traffic. We have six flight schools based here at the airport. That’s the bulk of our operation. We need to make sure we have the facilities and the infrastructure needed for those pilot-training programs so we can help be a feeder to the pilot shortage.”

Commercial tenants at RVS include Christiansen Aviation, Riverside Jet Center, Camtronics and AirElectric. All but about two of the airport’s 752 acres are developed, and that land is available only in small parcels, Wheeler said.

“Another challenge and another facet of this master plan is ensuring that we maximize use of available land, as well as getting the most return on what we do have already developed,” he said.

