Tulsa Riverside Airport eliminates one master plan consideration

Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust has removed from Tulsa Riverside Airport master plan consideration a proposed runway extension south across 91st Street, officials said Thursday.

Public feedback against the proposal, which would have extended the main runway 900 feet to the south and cost more than $150 million, helped prompt the option's elimination. Two public meetings on updates to the master plan — four options remain — have been held, and a third public meeting presenting the recommended update will be held in the coming months.

TAIT manages and operates Tulsa International Airport and Tulsa Riverside Airport (location code RVS), whose master plan was last updated in 2006. The airport is laying out its vision for generational improvements and gathering input from airport users and the surrounding community on what should be included in the outline.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires all airports to conduct master plan studies to meet FAA grant assurances.

Owned by the City of Tulsa and operated by TAIT, the airport opened in 1958 and is located in south Tulsa, adjacent to the Arkansas River (east) and city of Jenks (south).

RVS serves as a general aviation reliever facility to Tulsa International Airport, providing an alternative for civilian aviation users, such as flight training students, corporate travelers and recreational pilots.

Options still being considered for the RVS master plan are doing nothing, extending the runway 900 feet to the north or extending it 400 feet north and 500 feet south without affecting 91st Street. Also being considered is a north and south runway expansion that includes a slight relocation of 81st Street that involves an upgrade of the airports classification from B-II to C-II.

A C-II designation means the airport would require more safety requirements in relation to runways and that it would meet design criteria for larger and faster aircraft, airport spokesman Andrew Pierini said.