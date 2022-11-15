Tulsa restaurant worker gets Distinguished Service Award from Oklahoma Restaurant Association

A Tulsa employee who has spent a half century in food service has received one of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association's top awards.

Joseph Bear, who works for Coney Island Hot Weiners, was given the Distinguished Service Award on Monday at ORA's 23rd annual Hirst Hospitality Awards in Oklahoma City.

The Distinguished Service Award and the Distinguished Industry Leadership Award, won by Jim Hopper, are the highest honors given by the ORA and are presented to people who have displayed a longstanding commitment and leadership in Oklahoma’s hospitality industry.

A total of 44 of Bear's 50 years in the food sector have been with Coney Island. Hopper served 17 years as CEO and president of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association and Oklahoma Hotel & Lodging Association.

"Oklahoma’s hospitality industry is one worth celebrating and we are honored to recognize some of the finest employees working in the industry today," James Leewright, president and CEO of the ORA, said in a statement. "Because of their passion and commitment to the industry, it is incredibly easy to call these employees honorees."

Vicki Economou, owner of Coney Island Hot Weiners, spoke highly of Bear.

"Joe has made a lasting impact during his time at Coney Island," she said in a statement. "He is known by his co-workers as the guy who comes in every day with a smile and has the best work ethic."

Proceeds from the Hirst Hospitality Awards support the Oklahoma Hospitality Foundation and fund scholarships engaged in culinary, restaurant management and hospitality-related studies.