Tulsa renewable energy company on ground floor of breakthrough jet fuel development

Global aviation produces 1.2 billion tons of CO2 emissions per year and is among the hardest-to-mitigate sectors because it is technically unfeasible to electrify long-haul planes at scale due to power density challenges. The fossil-free fuel offers a drop-in replacement for petrochemical-based alternatives without any changes to existing plane design or commercial regulations.

“The world consumption of crude oil just keeps going up,” Agee said. “We need a sustainable solution long-term. If that sustainable solution also gives us a carbon balance, it solves the climate problem, as well. There are a lot of different ways to do this.”

EFT, which was established in late 2007, also is working on a project with a company called Red Rock Biofuels, with an under-construction Oregon plant that would be the first one in the world capable of using waste woody biomass as feedstock to make renewable jet and diesel fuels.

Woody biomass comprises residues of the wood processing industry, post-consumer woody waste materials and agricultural residues.