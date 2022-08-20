Tulsa Remote regeneration: Participant gives back through program for recent grads

Animator Trae Sjogren was bouncing from city to city when something he discovered spoke to him.

“I’ve moved almost 30 times in my life,” he said. “It’s a muscle I’m familiar with. Half of it was curiosity. Half of it was just survival. A lot of it was being broke, not having any funds.

“Tulsa Remote really popped up on my radar because I was reading a lot of articles in that vein. I just applied. I just thought it was cool.”

Two years ago, Sjogren relocated from Boise, Idaho, to become part of Tulsa Remote, the George Kaiser Family Foundation-funded program that gives people $10,000 to move here.

Now, having set down roots and purchased a home in Tulsa, he is paying it forward. Sjogren is giving that $10,000 back to the community through a program he created called Skill Fund.

It helps recent high school grads start their professional journey by learning a remote-friendly creative skill through a 90-day cohort. Each of the 10 people initially chosen for the program will receive a $1,000 grant and be assigned a network of mentors.

The application process — people can apply at skillfund.co — ends Aug. 31, and the first cohort kicks off with Oct. 1 with a ceremony at 36 Degrees North.

“The idea is for the recipient to pick a creative skill, and we match them to a mentor,” Sjogren said of the self-paced curriculum. “It’s really supposed to emulate what a current world environment would be like if you are going to be learning or being hired for this skill.”

As a partner of Skill Fund, 36 Degrees North will provide a free membership to each of the students, giving them a space to work surrounded by other entrepreneurs.

“Skill Fund is a much-needed program for high-school graduates in Tulsa, and we are thrilled to support Trae in starting this incredibly thoughtful program,” 36 Degrees CEO Devon Laney said.

“Our membership is full of creatives who have amazing stories of building their own agencies and working for world-renowned brands; it only makes sense that we utilize this vibrant network to help empower the next generation.”

Sjogren’s life story is the inspiration for Skill Fund.

Having dabbled in sales, marketing and branding, he began working as an animator right out of high school.

Some of his animation clients include the Green Bay Packers and Fox Sports. He’s also done work for Billie Eilish’s tour and the new Minions movie.

“(Skill Fund) is about being someone who was thrown into the world, who didn’t know what he was doing,” Sjogren said. “He wasn’t able to get into college. Half of it was my decisions and the other half finances. I just couldn’t get the loans.

“I spent the last 10 years just trying to figure out how to carve out a career and be successful. ... I’ve realized there is a really big opportunity to have more of a process here to help people who were in my situation.”

If he can build more funding, Sjogren envisions making Skill Fund a national program. He advises young adults eager to begin their creative journeys to initiate instead of hesitate.

“If you want to do something, just start doing it,” he said. “If you want to learn skateboarding, just jump on a board. If you want to learn how to design, just Google ‘How to design.’

“The key component for me is just get started. Usually, the momentum builds from there.”