Tulsa Regional Tourism officials revel in fiscal year 2022 economic impact numbers

The folks who work at bringing people to Tulsa celebrated Tuesday what they called the biggest year for tourism in the city's history.

By facilitating events in the region, Tulsa Regional Tourism sold 231,154 area hotel room nights (heads in beds) and generated a $359 million total economic impact for booked events in fiscal year 2022. Those numbers bettered the previous high of 217,104 room nights and a $308.2 million total economic impact in fiscal year 2019.

"I will tell you that this community has blown my mind," said Renee McKenney, who in early August assumed the roles of senior vice president of tourism for the Tulsa Regional Chamber and president of Tulsa Regional Tourism. "It is such a can-do spirit. It is so positive. The leaders of all these companies, these sponsors and this team are just beyond belief."

McKenney and others gathered over breakfast at Southern Hills Country Club for Tulsa Regional Tourism's annual meeting, which summarized TRT's July-through-June fiscal year.

Highlights included 319,268 event attendees, 58 events at the Cox Business Convention Center and Southern Hills' hosting of the 2022 men's PGA Championship.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum marveled at the figures, particularly coming out of a pandemic that crippled the national and local economies.

"You throw challenges at us," he said. "We pull together as a community and we find a way to succeed, anyway."

TRT is northeast Oklahoma’s premier accredited destination marketing organization. Housed at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, it includes Visit Tulsa for leisure travel; Tulsa Convention & Visitors Bureau for meetings and conventions; Tulsa Sports Commission for amateur and pro sports; and Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture for creative industries and accredited film commission.

"Just think back to the year that we've had, just success after success after success," Bynum said. "That doesn't happen by accident. That happens because there are people here in our community who are very committed to bringing Tulsa and the Tulsa region and Oklahoma to the world through tourism, through film and music."

During FY2022, the Tulsa Regional Tourism team also re-launched the Official Tulsa Visitor Guide, which is published on a quarterly basis and available at area hotels and attractions, as well as online at visittulsa.com/visitor-guide.

Part of Tuesday's festivities at Southern Hills was a four-person panel discussion on the importance of local tourism. The group included Steve Jenkins, director of the Bob Dylan Center, which opened in May in Tulsa.

The facility has had visitors from all 50 states and about 20 countries, Jenkins said.

"All of the promotion that's been done around Tulsa overall and more specifically the Dylan Center has really paid off," he said. "We're just really thankful for the network of organizations here that help spread the word. We're certainly sensing from our visitors that while Dylan and the Dylan Center might have been their primary motivation for visiting, they are absolutely discovering so much else that the city has to offer."