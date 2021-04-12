Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance gets new executive director

Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance has named a new executive director.

Levi Patrick, a former TRSA board member, will lead the nonprofit organization.

A seventh-generation Oklahoman with experience as a teacher, instructional coach and curriculum writer, Patrick most recently worked at the Oklahoma State Department of Education for more than eight years. During this time, Patrick served as the director of computer science and secondary mathematics and assistant deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

"The Tulsa region is gaining a champion for STEM education who has led our state in mathematics and computer science," Joy Hofmeister, state superintendent of public instruction, said in a statement.

"His innovative approach has significantly impacted how our agency supports and promotes well-rounded education. We are grateful to Levi for his service to the State of Oklahoma, and we will look for him to continue his great work with TRSA."

Patrick holds his bachelor's degree in mathematics education from Oklahoma State University and a master's degree in instructional and academic leadership from the University of Oklahoma.

TRSA is dedicated to building broad, deep and innovative pathways in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) for all students to access high-impact STEM careers.

