Tulsa Regional Chamber recognized for economic development by international council

The Tulsa Regional Chamber has received Bronze Rank in the category of Economic Development Organization of the Year, an award program presented annually by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).
The award was announced this week at a ceremony during IEDC’s Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
"The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for everyday,” 2021 IEDC Board Chair Tom Kucharski said in a statement. "We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life."
Tulsa Regional Chamber has been effective in furthering economic development through Tulsa’s Future, the public-private regional economic development partnership involving the Chamber, the City of Tulsa, hundreds of private investors, and numerous regional and tribal partners. Since its inception 16 years ago, Tulsa’s Future has supported the creation of more than 72,000 jobs and more than $4.2 billion of capital investment.
"It’s an honor for our economic development efforts to be recognized by our peers in the industry," Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement. "We’re grateful for our staff at the Chamber and the numerous regional partners and investors who work to drive economic prosperity in northeast Oklahoma."
The collaborative efforts of Tulsa’s Future have brought economic diversification and record-breaking capital investment. Recent announcements include Canoo’s $400 million investment at MidAmerica Industrial Park, Amazon’s 270,000-square-foot operations facility, TAT Technologies’ relocation to Tulsa and Lyseon North America’s manufacturing plant at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa.
"Tulsa’s Future has facilitated transformative investment in the region, and we’re excited to build upon this strong foundation of success," Arthur Jackson, the Chamber's senior vice president of economic development, said in a statement. "Northeast Oklahoma continues to prove itself as an ideal place for business growth, and we are committed to growing talent, jobs and prosperity in the Tulsa region.”
In addition to the bronze award, Tulsa Regional Chamber received its reaccreditation through IEDC’s Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) program.
AEDO accreditation recognizes the professional excellence of economic development organizations.