Tulsa Regional Chamber recognized for economic development by international council

The Tulsa Regional Chamber has received Bronze Rank in the category of Economic Development Organization of the Year, an award program presented annually by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

The award was announced this week at a ceremony during IEDC’s Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

"The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for everyday,” 2021 IEDC Board Chair Tom Kucharski said in a statement. "We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects, and partnerships have improved regional quality of life."

Tulsa Regional Chamber has been effective in furthering economic development through Tulsa’s Future, the public-private regional economic development partnership involving the Chamber, the City of Tulsa, hundreds of private investors, and numerous regional and tribal partners. Since its inception 16 years ago, Tulsa’s Future has supported the creation of more than 72,000 jobs and more than $4.2 billion of capital investment.