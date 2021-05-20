Tulsa Regional Chamber names diversity, equity and inclusion executive

The Tulsa Regional Chamber has hired a vice-president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).
Jonathan Long, who will begin work Monday, most recently served as DEI director at the Wichita (Kan.) Chamber of Commerce.
"The Tulsa Regional Chamber is one of the best in our industry, and I’m delighted to join such a wonderful organization," Long said in a statement.
"The Tulsa region is on the rise, and continuing that success will require the business community to be even more intentional in its diversity, equity and inclusion work. I look forward to helping organizations and their leaders find ways to make progress in this area."
Long was named to the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives’ "40 Under 40" class in 2019.
In Wichita, he also served in leadership roles with Wichita Urban Professionals and the local chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and was active with the Mayor’s Young Professionals Advisory Committee, Boys and Girls Club of South Central Kansas and other community-based organizations.
"Chambers of commerce are an important voice in community conversations about significant issues, and Jonathan’s experience will be invaluable for these conversations in our region," Rose Washington, CEO of TEDC Creative Capital and chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement.
"I am impressed by his conviction and passion, and he will be a great asset as the business community aspires to make ‘diverse, equitable and inclusive’ not just things we do, but who we are."
In his role with the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Long will provide staff support to Mosaic, the Chamber’s coalition of Tulsa-area companies and nonprofits committed to DEI. Founded in 2011 and recognized as a national model for chamber-led DEI programs, Mosaic convenes business and community leaders to promote diverse workforces, equitable business practices and inclusive workplaces.
"Jonathan understands that making the business case for a diverse workplace and workforce is also about building community," Kurt Gwartney, senior director of communications at Phillips Theological Seminary and chair of Mosaic, said in a statement. "I’m excited to work with him to help continue the Chamber’s progress in celebrating diversity, championing equity and cultivating inclusion among the northeast Oklahoma business community.”
In addition to leading Mosaic, Long will help guide the Chamber’s support of programs and systems that increase economic access and mobility in under-served communities. He will also engage area CEOs and members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors to influence and raise awareness of DEI best practices.
"We at the Tulsa Regional Chamber are proud of northeast Oklahoma’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion," Chamber President and CEO Mike Neal said in a statement. "Jonathan is a great addition to our team and a fantastic resource for our members. I’m confident he will be a catalyst for transformational change in our community."