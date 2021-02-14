Tulsa Regional Chamber lures Texan to economic development executive role

Tulsa went head-to-head with Austin in 2020 to land Tesla’s CyberTruck GigaFactory, with the company announcing in July that it would locate in the Texas capital.

“I don’t think that hurts any,” McLaughlin said of Jackson’s familiarity with the Tesla talks. “Being from a community like Austin, they have a number or really large, high-tech companies that are located in Austin that he works with. Bringing those relationships is something that’s really, really important to us. We’re really excited to be getting him here at this time.”

“… I really feel that Arthur is going to position our community and our region coming out of this pandemic to be a national model for recruiting jobs. He is a really talented economic developer.”

Tulsa’s Future is a collaborative economic development partnership that works with the City of Tulsa, more than 200 private investors and regional and tribal partners to further economic prosperity in the Tulsa region. Since its inception 15 years ago, Tulsa’s Future has supported the creation of more than 69,000 jobs and at least $3.8 billion in capital investment.