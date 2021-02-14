Tulsa Regional Chamber lures Texan to economic development executive role

While recently trying to fill a leadership position, the Tulsa Regional Chamber did its due diligence.
Candidate Arthur Jackson did his homework, as well.
He spoke about two hours to a fellow Austin, Texas Chamber of Commerce staffer who was born and reared in Tulsa. Jackson then spent about 90 minutes speaking to a friend and transplanted Texan who had lived in Tulsa about a decade.
Copious amounts of online research followed.
“I wasn’t really surprised but I was really impressed by what seemed like a concerted effort to train the next leaders, including the next generation, in some executive roles,” Jackson told the Tulsa World by phone. “That was the moment I decided to log back into my email and reach back out to the executive recruiter.”
Apparently, the admiration was mutual.
The Tulsa Regional Chamber on Sunday announced the hiring of Jackson, 38, as its senior vice president of economic development, effective Feb. 22. He will replace Bill Murphy, who left in the summer to the Kansas Department of Commerce.
Jackson will lead the Chamber’s economic development efforts through Tulsa’s Future, the Chamber-led, public-private regional economic development partnership. He also will also be responsible for workforce and talent strategies, such as the Chamber’s recent designation as an Oklahoma Manufacturing Center of Workforce Excellence.
“I’m going to work my butt off for the city of Tulsa and the region,” Jackson said. “Our team is going to do all we can do to bring in jobs and develop the current workforce.”
The Chamber conducted a nationwide search to fill the position.
Chaired by Jeff Stava, the Tulsa Community Foundation chief operation officer and Chamber executive committee member, the committee included Justin McLaughlin, executive vice president and COO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber; Kian Kamas, chief of economic development for the City of Tulsa; regional economic development partners and others.
“I’m greatly impressed with Arthur’s economic development experience in Austin and his work to recruit some of the nation’s biggest corporations,” Stava said in a statement. “He will be a great leader and economic development partner who will share Tulsa’s story and grow economic development opportunities for the Tulsa region.”
Jackson, who spent about five years with the Austin Chamber of Commerce, most recently served as its senior director of economic development for the Austin Chamber of Commerce. In this role, Jackson worked with companies looking to relocate, supported business retention and expansion efforts and marketed Austin to potential companies.
Among those companies were Merck, Apple, Pfizer and Tesla.
Tulsa went head-to-head with Austin in 2020 to land Tesla’s CyberTruck GigaFactory, with the company announcing in July that it would locate in the Texas capital.
“I don’t think that hurts any,” McLaughlin said of Jackson’s familiarity with the Tesla talks. “Being from a community like Austin, they have a number or really large, high-tech companies that are located in Austin that he works with. Bringing those relationships is something that’s really, really important to us. We’re really excited to be getting him here at this time.”
“… I really feel that Arthur is going to position our community and our region coming out of this pandemic to be a national model for recruiting jobs. He is a really talented economic developer.”
Tulsa’s Future is a collaborative economic development partnership that works with the City of Tulsa, more than 200 private investors and regional and tribal partners to further economic prosperity in the Tulsa region. Since its inception 15 years ago, Tulsa’s Future has supported the creation of more than 69,000 jobs and at least $3.8 billion in capital investment.
“Arthur brings a sense of humbleness to his work that immediately stood out to me,” Kamas wrote in an email. “Even though he has worked multiple major projects, he emphasized throughout the interview process the role others played in their success.
“I always appreciate the chance to work with leaders who recognize that the most important work happens behind the scenes and is almost always the byproduct of the support or ideas of countless others. Excellent economic developers understand that success looks a lot like helping to draw out the strengths of key partners, and subsequently coordinating those strengths so that they are a part of a cohesive and effective strategy.”