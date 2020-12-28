Tulsa Regional Chamber-led partnership results in $1.9B capital investment in NE Oklahoma over five years

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, northeast Oklahoma experienced significant new economic developments in 2020.

In February, American Airlines announced a $550 million investment at its Tulsa maintenance base, the largest capital investment in Tulsa’s history.

In early March, the Chamber and City of Tulsa celebrated more than 25 years of partnership with Whirlpool as the company opened its $55 million factory distribution center.

With the onset of COVID, the Chamber pivoted to meet the immediate needs of area businesses and help retain as many jobs and workers as possible.

That work will continue in the coming year as it raises money to support Tulsa’s Future: Road to Recovery. This one-year strategic work plan will address today’s urgent needs for recovery and stabilization while paving the way for a new longer-term Tulsa’s Future plan to launch in 2022.

"We’re proud of the work done this year to support economic recovery, but we also recognize how much work remains," Carlin Conner, chair of Tulsa’s Future, said in a statement.