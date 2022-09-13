Tulsa Regional Chamber honors seven with small business awards

The Tulsa Regional Chamber recognized seven local organizations Tuesday at its Tulsa Small Business Summit.

A program of the Chamber called Tulsa Small Business Connection hosted the event. The summit convenes area businesses to build connections, learn key takeaways to grow, and celebrate the local impact of small businesses.

“Small businesses account for the majority of jobs in our region, so supporting them is critical to our long-term success,” Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a news release. “From Black Wall Street to Route 66, small businesses are integral to northeast Oklahoma’s economy, and we are proud to recognize the local businesses that are driving new ideas, job growth and regional prosperity.”

Nominees went through an application process judged by chamber of commerce professionals from outside the region.

The 2022 Small Business Award winners included:

Small Business Person of the Year: Mike Bausch, Andolini’s Worldwide.

Rising Star Award: Rose Tax Solutions.

Entrepreneurial Success Award: Arrowhead Consulting.

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year: Tedford Insurance.

Manufacturer of the Year: OGI Process Equipment.

Diverse Small Business Champion: NextGen Tax Services.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Steve Turnbo, Schnake Turnbo Frank.

Mike Bausch, owner of Andolini’s Worldwide, has grown the business to encompass eight brands across 13 locations in the Tulsa region.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be this year‘s Small Business Person of the Year,” Bausch said in the news release. “The greater Tulsa metro region has an incredible small business community. Tulsa is extremely supportive of entrepreneurs and the support that Andolini's has received has given us the opportunity to grow and create hundreds of jobs, donate thousands of pizzas and deliver our passion, great pizza, in a comfortable environment. Thank you to the Tulsa Regional Chamber for this recognition.”

In addition to the Small Business Awards presentation, the event included professional development and educational opportunities focused on the theme of leadership. Jeff Wilkie, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, principal at Hogan Taylor, led a leadership development and relationship building session, and Jenn Donahue, Ph.D., owner of JL Donahue Engineering and retired U.S. Navy captain, delivered a keynote on being the leader employees need in today’s market.