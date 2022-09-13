 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tulsa Regional Chamber honors seven with small business awards

  • Updated
  • 0
091422-tul-nws-summitp1.JPG

Winners of the Tulsa Regional Chamber's Small Business Awards are 

(left to right): Cindy McGhee, owner, NextGen Tax Services; Stacey Schmidt, president, OGI Process Equipment; Mike Bausch, owner, Andolini’s Worldwide; Steve Turnbo, chairman emeritus, Schnake Turnbo Frank; LaToya Rose, owner, Rose Tax Solutions; Mark Tedford, owner & CEO, Tedford Insurance; and Kris Reynolds, CEO, Arrowhead Consulting.

 Rip Stell, courtesy

The Tulsa Regional Chamber recognized seven local organizations Tuesday at its Tulsa Small Business Summit.

A program of the Chamber called Tulsa Small Business Connection hosted the event. The summit convenes area businesses to build connections, learn key takeaways to grow, and celebrate the local impact of small businesses.

“Small businesses account for the majority of jobs in our region, so supporting them is critical to our long-term success,” Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a news release. “From Black Wall Street to Route 66, small businesses are integral to northeast Oklahoma’s economy, and we are proud to recognize the local businesses that are driving new ideas, job growth and regional prosperity.”

Nominees went through an application process judged by chamber of commerce professionals from outside the region.

People are also reading…

The 2022 Small Business Award winners included:

Small Business Person of the Year: Mike Bausch, Andolini’s Worldwide.

Rising Star Award: Rose Tax Solutions.

Entrepreneurial Success Award: Arrowhead Consulting.

Family-Owned Small Business of the Year: Tedford Insurance.

Manufacturer of the Year: OGI Process Equipment.

Diverse Small Business Champion: NextGen Tax Services.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Steve Turnbo, Schnake Turnbo Frank.

Mike Bausch, owner of Andolini’s Worldwide, has grown the business to encompass eight brands across 13 locations in the Tulsa region.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be this year‘s Small Business Person of the Year,” Bausch said in the news release. “The greater Tulsa metro region has an incredible small business community. Tulsa is extremely supportive of entrepreneurs and the support that Andolini's has received has given us the opportunity to grow and create hundreds of jobs, donate thousands of pizzas and deliver our passion, great pizza, in a comfortable environment. Thank you to the Tulsa Regional Chamber for this recognition.”

In addition to the Small Business Awards presentation, the event included professional development and educational opportunities focused on the theme of leadership. Jeff Wilkie, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, principal at Hogan Taylor, led a leadership development and relationship building session, and Jenn Donahue, Ph.D., owner of JL Donahue Engineering and retired U.S. Navy captain, delivered a keynote on being the leader employees need in today’s market.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks Appoints New CEO

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert