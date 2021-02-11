Tulsa Regional Chamber diversity and equity advocate Kuma Roberts leaving organization

Longtime diversity, equity and inclusion advocate Kuma Roberts is leaving the Tulsa Regional Chamber in early March after spending nearly 10 years with the nonprofit organization.
"Kuma has helped the Chamber grow immensely in its thinking and practice on issues of race and economic disparity," Mike Neal, Tulsa Regional Chamber president and CEO, said in a statement. " Her leadership has helped empower the region’s business community to be more aware of, and intentional about, celebrating diversity, championing equity and cultivating inclusion.
"Kuma’s nearly 10-year tenure at the Chamber spanned multiple divisions, and we’re excited for all the future opportunities coming her way."
Roberts is the chamber's vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. She is exiting to become senior diversity and inclusion consultant at Tulsa-based Arrowhead Consulting.
“As the chair of Mosaic, I will miss Kuma’s guidance and enthusiasm for bringing the work of diversity, equity and inclusion to so many in our region," Kurt Gwartney, chamber vice chair for diversity equity and inclusion and chair of Mosaic, said in a statement. "I know her commitment to our core principles will continue to bear fruit long into the future. I look forward to assisting Chamber staff as we seek the next person to help build on the success of Mosaic."
In 2019, Tulsa World Magazine named her to its "Women to Watch" list.
In a Tulsa World story April, Roberts wrote, "bias is a virus, and we must unite against it…There is a vicious cycle associated with bias and stigma: Discrimination leads to stress, stress leads to poor health, poor health makes one more susceptible to serious complications from diseases like COVID-19."
The chamber is accepting applications for its vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at tulsachamber.com/about/chamber-careers-and-internships.