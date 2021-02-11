Tulsa Regional Chamber diversity and equity advocate Kuma Roberts leaving organization

Longtime diversity, equity and inclusion advocate Kuma Roberts is leaving the Tulsa Regional Chamber in early March after spending nearly 10 years with the nonprofit organization.

"Kuma has helped the Chamber grow immensely in its thinking and practice on issues of race and economic disparity," Mike Neal, Tulsa Regional Chamber president and CEO, said in a statement. " Her leadership has helped empower the region’s business community to be more aware of, and intentional about, celebrating diversity, championing equity and cultivating inclusion.

"Kuma’s nearly 10-year tenure at the Chamber spanned multiple divisions, and we’re excited for all the future opportunities coming her way."

Roberts is the chamber's vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. She is exiting to become senior diversity and inclusion consultant at Tulsa-based Arrowhead Consulting.