Tulsa Regional Chamber and Kaiser Foundation set in motion Campus Tulsa

"Prospective interns will receive a convenient and comprehensive directory of Tulsa’s internship opportunities, and interns participating in Campus Tulsa will have access to professional development, peer networking and immersive events to experience Tulsa," the chamber said in a news release.

"Campus Tulsa will not only help college students find work and develop professional skills, but it will also curate vibrant experiences and events so they can form lifelong relationships with Tulsans and our city as they learn more about themselves beyond the classroom and office," Brandon Oldham, program officer at the George Kaiser Family Foundation, said in a statement.

Rue Ramsey is vice president of workforce and talent strategies at the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

"A systematic approach to attracting and retaining young talent is necessary to keep up with the region’s growth trajectory and to meet the workforce demand," Ramsey said in a statement. "Campus Tulsa provides an immersive, meaningful experience for students and employers. This alignment between businesses and students strengthens northeast Oklahoma’s talent pipeline and will help grow our pool of young, highly skilled talent.”

Employers can become a Campus Tulsa partner, sign up for internship support and post available internships at campustulsa.com.

Employers can also attend an upcoming informational session to learn more about the initiative.

