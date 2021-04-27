Tulsa Regional Chamber and Kaiser Foundation set in motion Campus Tulsa

The Tulsa Regional Chamber, the City of Tulsa and the George Kaiser Family Foundation have launched Campus Tulsa, an initiative to encourage college graduates to begin their careers in the Tulsa region.
Announced at the chamber’s virtual State of Education event last fall, Campus Tulsa was created in response to Oklahoma’s growing need for adults with bachelor's degrees. Campus
Tulsa’s comprehensive program is designed with both students and employers in mind.
The program’s short-term goal is to retain and diversify talent and create inclusive work environments for college students to thrive.
Darla Liggins will lead Campus Tulsa as managing director. Previously with Impact Tulsa, Liggins brings more than a decade of experience and a successful track record launching innovative education programs in both the nonprofit and business sectors.
"As younger generations continue to enter the workforce, it’s critical we lay a strong foundation to attract and retain this upcoming talent," Liggins said. "Internships are an important first step in bringing skilled, ambitious young professionals to Tulsa, and Campus Tulsa seeks to make Tulsa a leading city for internships and innovative talent attraction and retention strategies."
Campus Tulsa will work to raise the number of paid internship opportunities and to empower students to build meaningful relationships and strong connections to the Tulsa region during their internship experience.
"Prospective interns will receive a convenient and comprehensive directory of Tulsa’s internship opportunities, and interns participating in Campus Tulsa will have access to professional development, peer networking and immersive events to experience Tulsa," the chamber said in a news release.
"Campus Tulsa will not only help college students find work and develop professional skills, but it will also curate vibrant experiences and events so they can form lifelong relationships with Tulsans and our city as they learn more about themselves beyond the classroom and office," Brandon Oldham, program officer at the George Kaiser Family Foundation, said in a statement.
Rue Ramsey is vice president of workforce and talent strategies at the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
"A systematic approach to attracting and retaining young talent is necessary to keep up with the region’s growth trajectory and to meet the workforce demand," Ramsey said in a statement. "Campus Tulsa provides an immersive, meaningful experience for students and employers. This alignment between businesses and students strengthens northeast Oklahoma’s talent pipeline and will help grow our pool of young, highly skilled talent.”
Employers can become a Campus Tulsa partner, sign up for internship support and post available internships at campustulsa.com.
Employers can also attend an upcoming informational session to learn more about the initiative.