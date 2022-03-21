Tulsa railroad company head selected to Ukraine task force

A Tulsa rail company executive has been named to task force backing Ukrainian railroads.

Jon M. McGrath, president and chief executive officer of McGrath Rail, will be part of a six-member, multinational "Support Ukraine Rail Task Force" to coordinate technical, mechanical and policy support for Ukrainian freight and passenger railroads.

McGrath, former chair of the United States National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association, also will serve as task force lead for reconstruction of the Ukraine rail system post-war.

An early objective of the Ukraine task force will be to provide a forum for governmental organizations and passenger and freight railroad associations to discuss Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine and the most effective ways in which to support the Ukrainian railroads.

"We are horrified by the unprovoked invasion of a free and independent country," Jolene Molitoris, chair of the task force, said in a statement. "The Task Force will coordinate efforts to ensure the Ukrainian rail network has the immediate technical support to continue in service. In the near term, the Task Force will work with lawmakers and regulators to provide on-going assistance.

"For example, here need be more trains picking up refugees from the Ukrainian border and the other changeover hubs, e.g. Warsaw, Prague, Vienna and Frankfurt ... Otherwise, given the rapid increase in Ukrainian citizens escaping the violence, there is the risk of a refugee disaster. Evacuations by rail must be sped up — before it is too late …"

The task force will meet with stakeholders in Europe and the United States to discuss solutions. It will also expand its outreach to other industry leaders to further coordinate efforts.

The McGrath firm designs, constructs, inspects and maintains railroads for short-line, military and industrial railroad customers. A native Tulsan, Jon McGrath graduated from Bishop Kelley High School, Crowder College (Misssouri), the University of Oklahoma and Tuck Business School at Dartmouth College.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.