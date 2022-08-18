Tulsa Ports selects Colorado-based company as new railroad operator

To better position itself for long-term growth, Tulsa Ports on Thursday selected a Denver-based company to operate all rail switching services on the Port of Catoosa Industrial Railroad (PCIR).

Chosen unanimously by the board of the City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority, OmniTRAX is set to begin work no later than Nov. 1 and will replace current operator Gavilon Fertilizer, a longtime port tenant.

"Our determination to get a new operator had nothing to do with (Gavilon's) ability to switch locomotives and do business," said Port Director David Yarbrough, who praised Gavilon's work.

"… The reason we endeavored to go into this process to select a new operator was our strategic planning goals that we have discussed with this board to grow business, to break into inter-modal, to develop new commodities.

"We felt like we really needed to team up with somebody who was a rail service provider to get to those levels."

Tulsa Ports and its consultants sent requests for proposals to 12 of the nation's top rail service providers and of the 10 that responded, five were interviewed.

"It is one of the best, if not the best, contracts that I've ever read while I've been here at the port," said Bob Portiss, a former longtime port director who now sits on the authority board.

The contract is for 10 years with two, 5-year renewal options. OmniTRAX Catoosa, LLC, will be the new operator and conduct business as Port of Catoosa Industrial Railroad. OmniTRAX will receive 70% and the Port Authority 30% of the fees collected from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway and South Kansas & Oklahoma Railroad.

As part of the agreement, the Port Authority will purchase two automatic equipment identification (AEI) rail car readers an an estimated cost of $150,000.

OmniTRAX plans to invest $250,000 for improvements to the locomotive storage and maintenance facility, adding permanent office space. It also plans to pour an additional $320,000 into general marketing, a marketing study, community awareness campaign and an operator truck.

Tulsa Ports will be the 25th rail operation for OmniTRAX, the third largest railroad holding company in the U.S., said Dean Piacente, the company's chief executive officer. The company already has a local presence through the Sand Springs Railway Company at Sheffield Crossing, a retail, industrial and multi-purpose development southwest of downtown Tulsa.

"We're very proud of two things," Piacente said. "Our service product is excellent. Hopefully, we can measure up to what the Gavilon team has done. We run at a 98%-99% on-time performance.

"Secondly, and very importantly, maybe most importantly, our safety is outstanding. We're at the top of the pyramid in our safety performance … I think you all will be very happy with what we have to provide."