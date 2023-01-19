Tulsa Port of Inola wastewater project moves forward with concept design work

A major infrastructure project at the Tulsa Port of Inola advanced Thursday with approval of a measure by the City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority.

The board OK'd a $700,000 agreement with a Kansas City, Missouri-based company for engineering services related to an proposed wastewater treatment plant.

The task order from Burns & McDonnell will include concept and schematic design phase services, a topographical survey, and a geotechnical investigation and report.

A $22.3 million federal grant, the largest in Tulsa Ports' history, will be used to facilitate construction of the Port of Inola facility, which has a total estimated cost of $27.9 million.

The money is part of $38.2 million the Tulsa region received last year as one of 21 winners of a Build Back Better Regional Challenge. The local funds will be used by a Tulsa-based coalition of organizations from government, nonprofit, academia and private sectors to create the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility — or TRAM — Corridor.

"Now, we're in a great but also strange position where we have to show progress on the facility and spend money so that both our federal grant, as well as the projects that are interested in our site, see that we're moving forward on the development," said Andrew Ralston, who heads economic development at Tulsa Ports. "As we've mentioned early on, the piece that's missing from our site is industrial wastewater.

"This is the that first step. We'll be back to you with additional pieces to this puzzle as we have companies committed to the site and as we get into construction and federal approval to proceed on construction."

Burns & McDonnell will prepare a schematic design for a plant that can treat about 3.1 million gallons of water per day (MGD), with plans for an ultimate capacity of 20 MGD. Completing the task order is likely to take eight months.

"The last two years have been just constant hurry up and wait and hurry up and wait on projects on whether we are going to land a fish, essentially," Ralston said. "It's always in the discussion; 'Is the wastewater ready to go? Will it be ready to go by the time that we are ready to build and operate and is it to the capacity that we need in order to operate?'

"We can't really answer those questions definitively until we get into this process."