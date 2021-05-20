Tulsa Port of Inola eyes future development by OK'ing infrastructure study

"So when the next big thing comes along and says we want to bring a thousand jobs and we're looking at two major locations, if we don't have some of these plans in place, we're going to be in trouble."

In 2018, tissue manufacturing company Sofidel purchased 240 acres at the Inola River-Rail Site to build a $360 million facility that now encompasses about 1.8 million square feet and employs roughly 300 people.

The study by Burns and McDonnell would prepare the Port of Inola for additional wastewater infrastructure, analyze the potential needs of the industrial park and plan for the treatment of industrial and residential discharge from the town of Inola. The project is expected to start in June and be completed around February.

With the help of Rogers County, the Port Authority will seek total reimbursement of the $500,000 through the federal American Rescue Plan.