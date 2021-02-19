Tulsa Port of Catoosa operations resume after suspension because of prolonged icy conditions

Harbor operations at the Tulsa Port of Catoosa resumed Friday after having been temporarily suspended by icy conditions caused by the recent Arctic blast.
"To my knowledge, most of the commercial tugboat operators on the system are on standby," Port Director David Yarbrough said Friday during a virtual news conference. "It's not necessarily because the ice is too thick…The ice is breakable by the barges and the tugboats.
"It really has to do with the safety of the deck hands and what a thin layer of ice can do when it's on a metal vessel. To my knowledge, our harbor operations resumed (Friday) as temperatures warmed up and I'm sure we'll see traffic moving on the river if it's not already by this weekend."
The port is part of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System (MKARNS), which is 445 miles long and runs from the port to the Mississippi River. Operated by the Army Corps of Engineers, it supports economic activity across a 12-state region, moving 10.9 million tons of commerce worth $3.5 billion annually, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla. has said.
For more than a week, temperatures in the Tulsa area have stayed below freezing and commonly dipped into the single digits. Twice during that span, the recorded morning low at Tulsa International Airport was below zero, according to the National Weather Service.
Reportedly, four to six inches of ice is on the river, Yarbrough said.
"The cold weather has affected operations and slowed them a little bit," said Colonel Scott Preston, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commander and Engineer for the Tulsa District. "Our lock operators are going out there and chipping ice off the gates and the lock walls.
"But we are still in operation. People are still out there working."
The waterway's struggle with the cold comes against the backdrop of MKARNS 50th anniversary year. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation held a virtual news conference Friday to commemorate the event.
"The system has become a critical component of our transportation infrastructure and enhances other freight modes in our state, such as rail and truck commerce, moving raw materials and finished products across the country and throughout the world," said Tim Gatz Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation and ODOT's executive director.
During the news conference, a clip was played of then-President Richard Nixon at the dedication of the project. He said what was a bold dream when he came to Congress 25 years previous had become a "grand reality.
"And for generations to come, it will be a living monument to what man and nature together can accomplish."
Photos: Tulsa's winter weather from above
