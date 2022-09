The Tulsa Port of Catoosa Facilities Authority has a new board member.

The appointment of Steven R. Burrus, president of BancFirst in Claremore, was approved Thursday by the City of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority. He was named to a five-year term beginning Nov. 1.

Burrus will replace Bryant Coffman, who does not wish to be reappointed when his term ends Oct. 31.