Tulsa Planning Office seeking input for planitulsa update

Tulsa Planning Office seeking input for planitulsa update

Tulsa Planning Office

 GH2 Architects

The Tulsa Planning Office is kicking off public engagement for the update to planitulsa, the city's comprehensive plan.

It will host 18 online "listening sessions" in January and February to hear directly from residents about what should be included in the updated plan, along with offering other ways to participate.

No formal presentation will be given. Residents may provide input at any time during each three-hour session. They also may provide comments by leaving a voicemail at (918) 579-9490, sending an email to planitulsa@incog.org or by completing an online survey.

Two drop-in listening sessions are scheduled for each plan chapter — one on a weeknight and another on a Saturday — with the first one coming on Jan. 19. Topics will include transportation, parks and recreation, history, culture and creativity, communities, economic development, environment and natural resources, public services, housing and future land use.

To read descriptions of the topics, sign up for an online meeting or take the survey in English or Spanish, visit www.tulsaplanning.org/planitulsa. For additional information about the update to planitulsa, contact John Tankard at jtankard@incog.org or call (918) 579-9462.

