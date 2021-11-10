Tulsa oilfield construction company fails to pay electricians overtime wages, labor investigation finds

A Tulsa oilfield construction company denied overtime wages to nine electricians and electrician helpers when it paid them a flat salary for all the hours they worked in an attempt to avoid overtime pay, a federal investigation has found.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division recovered $27,027 in overtime back wages owed to the nine workers for violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Investigators found that ME3 Oilfield Services LLC failed to pay the employees the overtime they earned when they worked more than 40 hours in a work week. The division determined that because the electricians and electrician helpers were not managers or supervisors, they should be paid overtime when required.

"Workers have the right to be paid all of the wages they’ve earned," Michael Speer, wage and hour district director in Oklahoma City, said in a statement. "When employers violate this right, they hinder the worker’s ability to provide for themselves and their families. To avoid similar violations, we encourage all employers with questions to use our online compliance assistance tools or to contact their local Wage and Hour Division office directly."

