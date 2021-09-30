Tulsa nonprofits receive $640,000 in federal grants from U.S. Economic Development Administration

Two Tulsa organizations have received grants totaling more than $640,000 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA).

36 Degrees North Co. is getting a $374,608 Venture Challenge Grant and the Tulsa Community Foundation a Capital Challenge Grant worth $266,805.

The grants are part of the "Build to Scale" program administered annually by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The program aims to accelerate technology entrepreneurship by increasing inclusive access to business support and startup capital.

The 36 Degrees North grant is for its 50,000-square-foot business incubator that opened in early September at downtown's One Technology Center, which houses City Hall.

Money for the Tulsa Community Foundation is for "BloomOK: Growing Virtual Health Investment in Oklahoma." The Tulsa Innovation Labs-run BloomOK supports due diligence activities and provides virtual health subject matter expertise to regional investors, including Oklahoma Life Science Fund, Cortado Ventures, i2E, Atento Capital and regional angel investors.

TCF has led virtual health communities to enable hybrid healthcare in Tulsa and across Oklahoma.

All told, 50 organizations in 26 states will receive receive grants totaling $36.5 million to support programs that fuel innovation and tech-based economic development.

