Tulsa New Holland selected Cub Cadet's National Retailer of Year

This honor is presented each year to one of Cub Cadet’s 1,700 dealers nationwide. It takes into account overall sales, customer service, customer support and loyalty, dealership growth and commitment to Cub Cadet.

"We’re honoring Tulsa New Holland with this award because of their commitment to their customers," Eric Thiemann, regional sales director at Cub Cadet, said in a statement. "From excellent PRO series offerings to providing parts and service support long after the sale is done, they’ve demonstrated their commitment to serving the needs of their customers while treating them like family, and it’s key to why Tulsa New Holland is successful…"