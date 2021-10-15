 Skip to main content
Tulsa New Holland selected Cub Cadet's National Retailer of Year
Tulsa New Holland selected Cub Cadet's National Retailer of Year

Tulsa New Holland, Inc. was named National Retailer of the Year at Cub Cadet’s annual dealer convention.

This honor is presented each year to one of Cub Cadet’s 1,700 dealers nationwide. It takes into account overall sales, customer service, customer support and loyalty, dealership growth and commitment to Cub Cadet.

Tulsa New Holland, 11919 E. Pine St., has served the community since 1983 and is owned by Mike McCrate.

"We’re honoring Tulsa New Holland with this award because of their commitment to their customers," Eric Thiemann, regional sales director at Cub Cadet, said in a statement. "From excellent PRO series offerings to providing parts and service support long after the sale is done, they’ve demonstrated their commitment to serving the needs of their customers while treating them like family, and it’s key to why Tulsa New Holland is successful…"

