Tulsa lands USA Volleyball All-Star Championship for 2022; event expected to create $8 million economic impact

Tulsa will host the 2022 USA Volleyball All-Star championship, a five-day junior event expected to generate about $8.6 million in economic impact for the city.

Roughly 100 all-star teams from USAV regions across the country will compete for titles July 19-23 at the Cox Business Convention Center. Regions will select girls and boys athletes from clubs in their areas to represent them in many age groups and divisions.

"We are excited to bring the USA Volleyball All-Star Championship to Tulsa," Jamie Davis, USA Volleyball president and CEO, said in a statement. "The tournament will offer volleyball athletes from around the country the opportunity to face high-level competition and will put the spotlight on the top talent from our regions."

The event is expected to bring a total economic impact of $8,558,529.48 to Tulsa with 9,509 hotel room-nights booked.

“We’re thrilled that USA Volleyball selected our city to host its flagship domestic event," Ray Hoyt, president of Tulsa Regional Tourism, said in a statement. "Knowing this season’s best-of-the-best junior players will be competing on our courts is an honor and continues to elevate Tulsa as a premier sports destination."