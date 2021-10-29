Tulsa lands 2025 symposium for Sports Events & Tourism Association

Tulsa has been selected to host the 2025 annual symposium for the Sports Events & Tourism Association (ETA), the only trade association for the sports events and tourism industry.

The multi-day event brings together municipal leaders from across the country with the people responsible for determining the sites for sports events. Last month's symposium in Birmingham, Ala., attracted more than 700 representatives.

The Tulsa Sports Commission and Tulsa Regional Tourism can't wait to have the Sports ETA Symposium in our city in 2025," Tulsa Regional Tourism President Ray Hoyt said in a statement. "This event provides our region the opportunity to display world-class facilities and our sincere passion which makes Tulsa one of the best cities in our nation to host nearly any sporting event."

Sports ETA has headed the sports events and tourism industry since 1992. It works with more than 560 member organizations and 2,400 sports event professionals.

"It is an incredible honor to be selected as the site for the 2025 Sports ETA

Symposium," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "Tulsa is a true sports destination, and we are delighted to showcase our incredible city, sports venues and passion to the executives, athletes and professionals coming here in 2025."