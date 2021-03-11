Tulsa International Airport poised to reach national milestone as dementia-friendly airport

Tulsa International Airport (TUL) is working with Dementia Friendly Tulsa to become the first dementia-friendly airport in the United States.

"We are committed to providing a positive air travel experience for all passengers who come through TUL," Alexis Higgins, CEO of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust (TAIT), said in a statement. "That includes those with visible and non-visible disabilities, such as dementia.

"We hope to eliminate barriers that create stress, anxiety, frustration and even fear. DFTulsa is providing us a foundation that we’ll continue to build upon."

Dementia Friendly Tulsa is a grassroots initiative launched by Mayor G.T. Bynum in April 2017. The volunteer-driven program is free to businesses and organizations. It focuses on enhancing the city’s inclusion and meaningful engagement with those with cognitive decline and their as their caregivers.

DFTulsa is a member of the Dementia Friendly America Network founded in 2015.