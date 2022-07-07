Tulsa International Airport outperforms national average during Independence Day travel period

Dating to the pre-COVID year of 2019, Tulsa International Airport (TUL) performed 18 percentage points better than the national average for commercial airline travel over the Fourth of July holiday period, an airport spokesman said.

Andrew Pierini, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Tulsa International Airport, compared July 1-6 travel for this year, 2021 and 2019.

Compared to 2019, passengers screened by the Transportation Security Administration at TUL were up 5.1%, going from 27,527 three years ago to 28,926, Pierini said. The national average dipped 12.9% over the same period, he said.

The TSA screened 25,848 passengers at TUL from July 1-6 in '21.

Nationally, Friday was the busiest air travel day of the weekend, with 2.49 million people going through TSA checkpoints. That narrowly bettered the previous post-pandemic high of 2.46 million travelers on June 26.

"This holiday weekend, our highly trained and professional workforce screened and facilitated secure travel for over 11 million people — close to the 2019 passenger volume, before the pandemic," TSA administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.

"We expect the summer travel season to remain busy, and we encourage passengers to arrive at the airport in plenty of time to park, check-in, check bags, get through the checkpoint with identification in hand and get to their gates in time for boarding."

Last week, AAA Oklahoma said the state's air travel was expected to see a 2.5% increase over last year, with nearly 68,000 Oklahomans taking to the skies over the Independence Day weekend.

The brisk airline travel locally comes as carriers across the United States are facing a pilot shortage. During the height of COVID, thousands of pilots opted to take early retirement packages, exacerbating pilot demand and causing flight delays.

TUL's best recent news was its announcing nonstop service to New York’s LaGuardia Airport (LGA) beginning Nov. 3 via American Airlines. It marks the first nonstop flight to the New York metro since United Airlines to Newark, N.J., in late 2014.

LaGuardia also is American's sixth nonstop added to the Tulsa network in the past three years.