Tulsa International Airport opens COVID-19 testing venue to travelers

Payment must be provided prior before specimen collection in the form of a credit card or cash. Passengers with health insurance can submit their lab test to their insurance for possible reimbursement.

Many health agencies around the world are requiring travelers to provide a negative PCR test to avoid quarantine protocols upon arrival.

The opening of the testing site at Tulsa International coincides with an announcement by national health officials Tuesday that anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement expands on a similar one announced late last month for passengers coming from the United Kingdom.

The CDC order is to take effect in about two weeks, on Jan. 26.