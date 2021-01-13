Tulsa International Airport opens COVID-19 testing venue to travelers

A COVID-19 testing site has opened at Tulsa International Airport to help travelers show that they’ve tested negative for COVID-19 to avoid quarantine protocols at various flight destinations.
The services, which are not free, are provided by Alpha Medical Laboratory LLC, and the venue, located inside the B Terminal baggage claim area, offers the polymerase chain reaction test, the rapid antigen test and the COVID-19 antibody test.
A complete respiratory panel testing for COVID-19 (PCR), Flu A&B and respiratory syncytial virus also are available.
Testing isn’t open to the general public — only to ticketed passengers who are flying or have flown within three days and can show proof of travel.
The services are offered on a walk-in or appointment basis from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Parking isn’t permitted on airport roads while passengers wait for their tests. Passengers may park in the airport parking garage or the economy parking lot or make other arrangements for drop off and pick up.
To make an appointment, people may visit www.testwithalpha.com.
The COVID-19 PCR test costs $135, rapid antigen test $70, antibody test $75 and complete respiratory panel, including the PCR test, is $185.
Payment must be provided prior before specimen collection in the form of a credit card or cash. Passengers with health insurance can submit their lab test to their insurance for possible reimbursement.
Many health agencies around the world are requiring travelers to provide a negative PCR test to avoid quarantine protocols upon arrival.
The opening of the testing site at Tulsa International coincides with an announcement by national health officials Tuesday that anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement expands on a similar one announced late last month for passengers coming from the United Kingdom.
The CDC order is to take effect in about two weeks, on Jan. 26.
It requires international air passengers to get a COVID-19 test within three days before their flight departs to the U.S. and to provide written proof of the test result to the airline. Travelers also can provide documentation that they had the infection in the past and recovered.
U.S. travelers can check the quarantine protocol status of their destination by visiting www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/.
Featured video: The Tulsa World’s favorite photos of 2020
Gallery: A look inside the largest aircraft maintenance facility in the world
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
American Airlines
The Associated Press contributed to this story.