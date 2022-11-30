 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa International Airport buys new fire engine

  Updated
Tulsa International Airport fire engine

Tulsa International Airport recently purchased a new fire engine made by The Rosenbauer Group.

 Courtesy

Tulsa International Airport recently added a fire engine to its fleet.

The cost of the vehicle, a Panther model made by The Rosenbauer Group, was $786,786 and funded by an Airport Improvement Program grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), according to an airport spokeswoman.

The new engine replaces a 1992 E-One Titan truck, which will be available for surplus soon.

The Rosenbauer Panther is lime yellow, the paint color the FAA requires for Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting firetrucks to ensure higher visibility and safety.

ARFF trucks are designed specifically to extinguish aircraft and fuel fires while moving. They typically hold 1,500 gallons of water, 200 gallons of foam and 500 pounds of dry chemical extinguishing agent.

Based in Austria, The Rosenbauer Group is among the world's three largest makers of fire-service vehicles and firefighting equipment. The company services more than 100 countries.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

