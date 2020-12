Tulsa International Airport announces program to assist travelers with disabilities

Tulsa International Airport has introduced a new program for passengers who may need extra assistance while traveling.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program provides sunflower-adorned lanyards free of charge to passengers with disabilities.

The project began worldwide in 2016 at London’s Gatwick Airport before expanding to more than two dozen airports. The airport is among the first in the U.S. to join the program.

"Without revealing the nature of the disability, the sunflower lanyard is a simple way to signal to airport staff that someone may need more help during certain aspects of the travel process," Bryan Crook, the airport's director of customer experience, said in a statement. "We are happy to add this program to our lineup of accessibility programs at TUL."

No documentation is required to wear the special designation. To acquire a sunflower lanyard, passengers may pick one up from the airport lobby in Room A-211, send an e-mail to taaweb@tulsaairports.com or call 918-838-5000 to have one sent in the mail. Once TUL’s Ambassadors are able to return to their posts, the lanyards will also be available at the airport’s information desks.