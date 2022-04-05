Tulsa Higher Education Consortium to convene at Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow

Leaders from higher education and the business and industry sectors will gather April 13 for a convening of the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium at Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow.

Highlights of the event, which will have in-person and virtual attendance options, will include a keynote address from Chancellor Allison Garrett of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, perspectives of Tulsa-area students and graduates and conversations with community leaders.

“NSU is pleased to host the convening and to be part of the Consortium’s efforts to increase degree completion and meet workforce needs for the Tulsa metropolitan area and all of northeastern Oklahoma,” Pamela Fly, NSU associate vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement.

The Tulsa Higher Education Consortium is a collaboration of seven Tulsa-area higher education institutions and seven affiliate organizations.

“There are higher education consortia across the country engaged in cross-institutional collaborative work, but what makes the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium so unique is its cross-sector collaboration with business, industry, civic and philanthropic groups. This type of collaborative work is both timely and vital to the success of our students and growth of our city,” Laura Latta, executive director of the Consortium, said in a statement.

Founded in 2021, the Consortium first began as the Tulsa Transfer Project, creating many degree pathways for students from TCC to other Tulsa-area institutions, then evolved into the Tulsa Higher Education Task Force, a group of institutional and community leaders who established the Consortium.

The Tulsa Higher Education Consortium is made possible through the support of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.

