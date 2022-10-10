Tulsa gas prices holding steady for now after 20-cent jump last week

Gasoline prices were holding steady in Tulsa on Monday following a 20-cent jump last week, when the OPEC+ alliance of oil producing countries announced a large production cut.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog post Monday.

U.S. gas prices were already on the rise before the announced cut due to various problems with refineries and supply, De Haan said.

“Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC’s decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut," he said.

"But where gas prices didn’t jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil’s rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already.

"For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead," De Haan said.

The price at many Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $3.57 per gallon for regular unleaded on Monday.

Local prices jumped 20 cents per gallon overnight last week from Tuesday to Wednesday, when the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries decided to cut production by a larger-than-expected 2 million barrels per day starting in November.

The nation’s average price rose 13.8 cents from a week ago to $3.92 per gallon Monday, De Haan said.

The states with the lowest average prices on Monday were Georgia ($3.21), Mississippi ($3.25) and Texas ($3.25), according to GasBuddy.

The states with the highest average prices were California ($6.31), Alaska ($5.53) and Oregon ($5.50).

The national average price of diesel has risen 18 cents in the last week and was $5.04 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The average price of diesel in Oklahoma and Tulsa was $4.701 and $4.610, respectively, according to AAA.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $4.19 to $92.64 a barrel, and wholesale gasoline rose 5 cents to $2.73 a gallon on Friday.

But Monday, Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell $1.51 to $91.13 a barrel and wholesale gasoline fell 11 cents to $2.62 a gallon.

The OPEC+ group said its decision was based on the “uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks.” Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman stressed the group’s stated role as a guardian of stable energy markets, The Associated Press reported.

The OPEC+ decision could help member Russia weather a looming European ban on most of Moscow’s oil, but its impact will have some limitations because countries in the alliance already can’t meet their quotas, the AP reported.

