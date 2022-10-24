Tulsa gas prices drop about 10 cents; diesel holding steady

Tulsa gasoline prices dropped about 10 cents per gallon in the last week, but diesel remains relatively high — both aligned with national trends.

“Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service, in a blog post Monday.

“With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+’s decision (on Oct. 5) to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown," he said.

"While gasoline prices have seen a large drop, diesel prices have been somewhat mixed, with prices heading higher in the Northeast as inventories drop to extremely tight levels ahead of the heating oil season."

The price at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $3.35 per gallon on Monday.

The state's average price was $3.417, according to AAA.

Average diesel prices were $5.029 and $4.952 in Oklahoma and Tulsa, respectively, AAA said.

The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and was $5.30 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Most freight and many delivery vehicles, along with trains and farm equipment, use diesel to deliver and produce a plethora of goods ranging from food to appliances to construction materials.

The states with the lowest average gasoline prices Monday were Georgia ($3.16), Texas ($3.17) and Mississippi ($3.26).

The states with the highest average prices were California ($5.68), Hawaii ($5.17) and Alaska ($5.08), according to GasBuddy.

On Friday, Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 54 cents to $85.05 a barrel; wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.66 a gallon.

On Monday, Benchmark U.S. crude fell 47 cents to $84.58 a barrel; wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 7 cents to $2.73 a gallon.

De Haan said any current trends in prices are not related to the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8.

"Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election," he said.

"Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians."

GasBuddy said that according to global oil field services company Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up by 2 rigs to 771 — 229 rigs higher than a year ago.

