Tulsa gas prices drop about 10 cents; diesel holding steady

Tulsa gasoline prices dropped about 10 cents per gallon in the last week, but diesel remains relatively high — both aligned with national trends.
“Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a fuel price-tracking service,
in a blog post Monday.
“With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+’s decision (on Oct. 5) to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown," he said.
"While gasoline prices have seen a large drop, diesel prices have been somewhat mixed, with prices heading higher in the Northeast as inventories drop to extremely tight levels ahead of the heating oil season."
Owasson gets home turned into film set for Christmas movie, meets Candace Cameron Bure: ‘It was very special’
Claud's Hamburgers, an iconic Tulsa burger joint, to close following death of owner
Christmas film starring Candace Cameron Bure makes Cherokee Nation history
Stark and dark: Tulsa Promenade mall, once a former retail fixture, remains shell of former self
Guerin Emig: Coach's speech, players' response produce one of OSU's all-time 'program wins'
Trojans set school record in dominating 90-9 win against Southmoore
Case of missing Okmulgee men now a homicide investigation, police chief says
Arrest made after ax assault; victim not expected to survive, Tulsa police say
Meet Jamarian Ficklin, an avid film junkie becoming the next great QB in Oklahoma
Shopping center owner finds hidden potential and 'West Tulsa Renaissance'
Hofmeister, Stitt face each other in gubernatorial debate
Oklahoma and Texas will remain in Big 12 through 2025, Big 12 commissioner says
Person of interest in 4 Okmulgee men's slayings arrested in Florida
Endorsement: Kendra Horn the right choice to succeed Jim Inhofe in the U.S. Senate
OK Preps Extra podcast: Gage Gundy on the unfairness of transfers, not being fired up about NIL and watching film with his famous dad
The price at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $3.35 per gallon on Monday.
The state's average price was $3.417, according to AAA.
Average diesel prices were $5.029 and $4.952 in Oklahoma and Tulsa, respectively, AAA said.
The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and was $5.30 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.
Most freight and many delivery vehicles, along with trains and farm equipment, use diesel to deliver and produce a plethora of goods ranging from food to appliances to construction materials.
The states with the lowest average gasoline prices Monday were Georgia ($3.16), Texas ($3.17) and Mississippi ($3.26).
The states with the highest average prices were California ($5.68), Hawaii ($5.17) and Alaska ($5.08), according to GasBuddy.
On Friday, Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 54 cents to $85.05 a barrel; wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 1 cent to $2.66 a gallon.
On Monday, Benchmark U.S. crude fell 47 cents to $84.58 a barrel; wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 7 cents to $2.73 a gallon.
De Haan said any current trends in prices are not related to the upcoming midterm elections on Nov. 8.
"Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election," he said.
"Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians."
GasBuddy said that according to global oil field services company Baker Hughes, last week’s U.S. rig count was up by 2 rigs to 771 — 229 rigs higher than a year ago.
Featured video
GasBuddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan says gas prices have already started to "creep up as a result" of the OPEC+ decision to slash oil production.
Throwback Tulsa: Area gas prices since 1998
1998 Tulsa gas price
Dec. 21, 1998: Tulsa resident Jim Masterson is reflected in a mirror at the Texaco Gas Station at 15th and Main as he fills his car's gas tank Monday morning. Tulsa World File
2001 Tulsa gas price 1
June 28, 2001: Jerrald Walker pumps gas at $1.18 per gallon at Anam Gudy's Texaco at 7020 E. Admiral. Gas prices in Tulsa had fallen to below $1.20 per gallon for the first time in months. Tulsa World File
2001 Tulsa gas price 2
May 22, 2001: Motorists gas up at the QuikTrip (QT) station at the southeast intersection of Interstate 44 and 163rd East Avenue in Tulsa. Tulsa World File
2001 Tulsa gas prices 3
Sept. 11, 2001: Gas prices at this Tulsa gas station north of Interstate 44 on Peoria are among the highest in Tulsa. Local sources report that any prices increases due to terrorist activity along the east coast are probably due to gouging by individual station owners. Tulsa World File
2005 Tulsa gas prices 1
March 8, 2005: The new higher gasoline prices at QuikTrip in downtown Tulsa. Tulsa World File
2005 Tulsa gas prices 2
Aug. 8, 2005: Gas price at a Shell station on the southeast corner of 36th Street and Harvard Avenue. Tulsa World File
2005 Tulsa gas prices 3
Sept. 1, 2005: Tulsa gas prices hit $3.00 at the QuikTrip station at 15th Street and Denver Avenue in Tulsa. Tulsa World File
2006 Tulsa gas prices 1
March 30, 2006: Tulsa gas prices rose to $2.49 today. Here, a man hooks his tanker up the underground tanks at the Shell station at 81st and Harvard Ave. Tulsa World File
2007 Tulsa gas prices 1
Jan. 12, 2007: Gas prices have dropped below $2.00 a gallon. Tulsa World File
2007 Tulsa gas prices 2
May 18, 2007: High gas prices reach $3.39 at 41st and I-44 in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
2008 Tulsa gas prices 1
June 23, 2008: Prices at the pump are different all over Tulsa. Pictured is the Shell station at 41st Street and Yale Avenue, where regular unleaded was $3.95 a gallon. Tulsa World File
2009 Tulsa gas prices
Oct. 16, 2009: Tulsa gas prices at the QuikTrip near 15th and Denver. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
2010 Tulsa gas prices
June 23, 2010: Price of regular unleaded and diesel at the Fiesta Mart at 15th & Harvard in Tulsa. Tulsa World File
2011 Tulsa gas prices
Nov. 23, 2011: Customers fill their tanks at QuikTrip at 21st and Harvard Avenue in Tulsa. Tulsa World File
2012 Tulsa gas prices
April 4, 2012: Gas prices in Tulsa were at close to $3.60/gallon at this Tulsa QuikTrip location near 61st Street and Lewis Avenue. Tulsa World File
2012 Tulsa gas prices 2
October 25, 2012: A QuikTrip sign showing gas prices under $3, taken near 11th and Harvard in Tulsa. Tulsa World File
2013 Tulsa gas price $3.82
In May 2013, Tulsa gas prices of $3.82 per gallon for regular unleaded gas are on display at a QuikTrip station at 21st Street and Memorial Drive. Tulsa World File
2014 Tulsa gas prices 1
Feb. 13, 2014: The QuikTrip gas pump at 96th & Riverside in Tulsa. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
2015 gas price
Dec. 31, 2015: Unleaded gas prices are down to $1.51/gallon at the QuikTrip on 11th Street and Utica Avenue, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015. Tulsa World file photo
2017 gas price
Aug. 30, 2017: Gas prices reach 2.39 for regular unleaded at QuikTrip near Admiral and Yale. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
2019 gas price
Aug. 28, 2019: Gas prices are advertised at Casey's General Store in Owasso. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
2020 gas prices 1
March 25, 2020: The price of gas is falling and this outlet added a message in Coweta. Wagoner County American-Tribune photo
2020 gas prices 2
April 27, 2020: $0.94 gas is advertised at the Sam's Club gas station in Tulsa Hills. Tulsa World file photo
2021 gas prices
July 12, 2021: Gas prices at Quiktrip in Tulsa. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
2022 Gas Prices 1
Jan. 24, 2022: Kennedi Wright gases up her car at Quiktrip in Tulsa, where prices were $3.08 per gallon. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
2022 gas prices 2
March 7, 2022: A Sinclair gas station in Tulsa. Tulsa World file photo
2022 Gas Price 3
March 28, 2022: Tulsa had the lowest average gasoline price in the U.S. amid many areas of the country with prices well over $4 per gallon. Pictured is a Quik Trip in Tulsa. Tulsa World file photo
Gas Prices May 31, 2022
May 31, 2022: Gas prices of more than $4 per gallon are displayed at a Tulsa QuikTrip on Tuesday. Tulsa and the state have set new average gas price records in recent days.
Manuela Soldi, Tulsa World
June 2022 gas price
June 7, 2022: Gas prices are displayed at a Tulsa QuikTrip. The price jumped 20 cents per gallon in a day at many Tulsa convenience stores.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
July 2022 price
July 5, 2022: Gas prices, as seen here at a Tulsa QuikTrip, have fallen about 30 cents per gallon locally since a high in mid-June.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
mid-July 2022 gas prices
July 18, 2022: Gas prices at the pump at QuikTrip in Tulsa
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
late july 2022 gas price
July 25, 2022: Gas prices at QuikTrip in Tulsa show area prices dropping for the sixth-straight week
Photo by MANUELA SOLDI/Tulsa World
August 2022 Tulsa gas prices
Aug. 2, 2022: Gas prices continue to decline, as shown at this Tulsa QuikTrip
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Early August 2022 gas prices
Aug. 8, 2022: Local and state gasoline prices have fallen more than $1 per gallon since peaking in mid-June, and prices should continue to go down for at least another week or two, a national analyst said.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.