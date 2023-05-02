The city of Tulsa invites residents to a Flood Preparedness Expo set for 5:30 p.m. May 2 at Veterans Park, 1028 E. Sixth St. Attendees can enjoy light refreshments while browsing information booths and visiting with weather preparedness experts.

According to a news release, residents are eligible for lower flood insurance rates due to Tulsa’s Class 1 rating in the National Flood Insurance Program; property owners within the city limits may get a 45% discount.

Flood insurance needs to be purchased as a separate policy, the release states, because homeowners’ insurance policies usually do not cover flooding. A flood insurance policy needs to be in effect for at least 30 days before it will cover damage from a flood.

Tulsa News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer will serve as emcee. A question-and-answer session will feature Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready, National Weather Service Hydrologist Nicole McGavock, Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Joe Kralicek and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District Emergency Management Chief Bill Smiley.

