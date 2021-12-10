Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center celebrates one-year anniversary

In one year since its launch, the Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) has helped more than 170 clients and held more than 500 sessions.

"The City of Tulsa is part of a network of cities that are embedding financial empowerment in city services and in communities," Krystal Reyes, the city's chief resilience officer. "We are proud to offer a service that is for everyone — individuals, families, college students, small business owners, retirees and everything in between. And we look forward to growing the program in year two to serve more Tulsans and deepen our partnerships."