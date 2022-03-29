Tulsa Federal Credit Union rebrands to WeStreet Credit Union

Tulsa Federal Credit Union has rebranded to WeStreet Credit Union, a name the company says aligns more closely with its vision to serve and enrich the lives of others.

WeStreet Credit Union will continue to offer the same products, service and customer service our members have been a part of for more than 78 years.

With energetic and modern colors, the abstract design of WeStreet symbolizes two people arm-in-arm and two pins on a map. The logo emphasizes togetherness and reflects the communities WeStreet serves.

“In a time when connectedness and unity are more important than ever, I am proud that WeStreet has taken this bold step to live into its brand,” Greg Gallant, president and CEO of WeStreet Credit Union, said in a statement.

“Our members have a long history of commitment to the community, and this evolution of our name is just one step in formalizing the organization we continue to strive to be.”

WeStreet was founded in 1943. All current credit union locations will remain open but will receive upgrades. No changes to current memberships will take place. More information about the brand transition can be found at westreet.org/faqs-brand-transition.

