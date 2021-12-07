Tulsa energy company gets $4.3M contract from U.S. Department of Defense

Tulsa's ENGlobal Government services has been awarded a $4,392,043 contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio.
The company will provide automated fuel handling equipment interim support.
ENGlobal is a multidisciplinary provider of high value engineered solutions, serving the energy industry. The Defense Logistics Agency is a combat support agency in the U.S. Department of Defense.
