Tulsa Development Authority facilitates new housing development at former Laura Dester site

A former Laura Dester site project more than 2½ years in the making cleared a hurdle Thursday with the Tulsa Development Authority.
At a special meeting of the TDA, its board approved combining three existing lots into one. A procedural matter to facilitate a land sale, the move was done at the request of a lender for Amenome, LLC, which is under contract to buy the property from the authority by the end of the month, TDA's Casey Stowe said.
Amenome has proposed about a $14 million, mixed-use project at the former venue of the Laura Dester Children's Center at 1427 E. Eighth St. In the late 1940s, Tulsa Boys Home dormitories were built at the site, which earlier this year was named to the National Register of Historic Places.
Work could start on the project by the end of the first quarter of 2022, Amenome Manager Kevin Rice said.
"This will mean they will close by the end of the year," Stowe said after the meeting. "I think they are ready to start swinging hammers."
Amenome submitted its project plans to the TDA in mid-2019.
"We finally signed a deal and I received it on my desk two days before the COVID shutdown," Rice said. "… It just kept going on."
Seven-two apartment units are proposed in the five existing buildings on the property, he said. Also included in the project are a three-story, 18,000-square-foot retail/office building and between 10 to 15 town homes.
"It's been a long haul," Rice said. "Honestly, this summer it did not look good. We got gut-punched by COVID, and we didn't get any COVID (federal financial) relief. It looked pretty dire.
"It feels really good to kind of see that finish line right now."
The property has been vacant for years.
The state of Oklahoma sold the site to the city of Tulsa in 2015 as part of the city’s Sixth Street Infill (Pearl District) Plan, and in January 2016 the city authorized TDA to act as an agent to acquire other properties in the area to redevelop.
"It will be quality, affordable housing and it's a great neighborhood," Stowe said. "This will bring more people into the neighborhood and more support for the retail along that corridor.
"It's a bit of a nuisance right now, a bit of an eyesore. I know the neighbors will be really happy to get this under way."