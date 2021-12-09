Tulsa Development Authority facilitates new housing development at former Laura Dester site

Seven-two apartment units are proposed in the five existing buildings on the property, he said. Also included in the project are a three-story, 18,000-square-foot retail/office building and between 10 to 15 town homes.

"It's been a long haul," Rice said. "Honestly, this summer it did not look good. We got gut-punched by COVID, and we didn't get any COVID (federal financial) relief. It looked pretty dire.

"It feels really good to kind of see that finish line right now."

The property has been vacant for years.

The state of Oklahoma sold the site to the city of Tulsa in 2015 as part of the city’s Sixth Street Infill (Pearl District) Plan, and in January 2016 the city authorized TDA to act as an agent to acquire other properties in the area to redevelop.

"It will be quality, affordable housing and it's a great neighborhood," Stowe said. "This will bring more people into the neighborhood and more support for the retail along that corridor.

"It's a bit of a nuisance right now, a bit of an eyesore. I know the neighbors will be really happy to get this under way."

